Gor Mahia 5-2 Tusker FC: K'Ogalo outscore Brewers

The Green Army were on form against their long-time rivals to open the new season with a convincing win

have thumped FC 5-2 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

A brace from Kenneth Muguna and solitary strikes from Charles Momanyi, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Boniface Omondi were enough for Gor Mahia to start their defence for the league title on a high note.

Boniface Muchiri scored the two goals for Tusker.

Kipkirui opened his KPL goal account in the 26th minute after robbing Hillary Wandera of the ball before planting it into the top-left corner with the defending champions looking the more comfortable side.

Lawrence Juma would have doubled the score for the Green Army in the 27th minute but he was denied by the post with keeper Robert Mboya all but beaten in the Tusker goal.

Muchiri sumptuously equalized for the 2016 KPL winners in the 37th minute after Jackson Macharia had laid a through pass for him. The Harambee Stars midfielder turned and hit the ball with his weaker left foot to beat a largely untested custodian David Mapigano in goal.

Muguna doubled Gor Mahia’s lead in the 49th minute from the spot after Wellington Ochieng was brought down by Gabriel Wandera. Muguna scored from the rebound after Mboya stopped his initial strike.

Muchiri was at it again as he equalized for Tusker once more in the 61st minute. The midfielder, who scored 12 goals last season, volleyed the ball into the net over an out of position Mapigano from outside the box.

Defender Momanyi put Gor Mahia ahead once more in the 66th minute when he headed past Mboya from a free-kick delivered by Muguna.

Muguna stretched the scoreline beyond Tusker’s reach when he scored in the 82nd minute from an Ochieng cross.

Ochieng made a good run along the right-wing unmarked before cutting in a cross which the captain just received and slotted past Mboya.

Omondi scored the fifth goal for Gor Mahia in the 90th minute after he made way past Wandera and sent a thunderbolt past a helpless Mboya.

Gor Mahia XI: Robert Mapigano, Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Tobias Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kipkirui, Kenneth Muguna, and Dickson Ambundo.

Subs: Boniface Oluoch, Abdalla Chacha, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso and Kennedy Otieno.

Article continues below

Tusker XI: Robert Mboya, Marlon Tangauzi, Hillary Wandera, Rodgers Aloro, Gabriel Wandera, Peter Nzuki, Kelvin Okoth, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, George Odhiambo and Timothy Otieno.

Subs: Emery Mvuyekure, Nicholas Meja, Vincent Ngesa, Faraj Ominde, Michael Madoya, Eric Zakayo, and Sydney Ochieng.