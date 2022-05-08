Gor Mahia 1-1 AFC Leopards: K’Ogalo held by Ingwe to keep Mashemeji derby dominance

Gor Mahia stretched their dominance over rivals AFC Leopards to six years after a second-half goal allowed them to snatch a 1-1 draw in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

In the 94th Mashemeji derby which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, it was Ingwe, who scored first in the 35th minute through Victor Omuse before Benson Omalla struck in the 51st minute to rescue a point for K’Ogalo.

The draw also means Ingwe will have to wait for next season to get a win against K’Ogalo, a side they last beat in March 2016.

Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier kept the same squad that did duty for the side in the draw against Kariobangi Sharks while Ingwe’s Patrick Aussems restored John Makwatta into his starting XI.

It was Ingwe, who looked more comfortable in the opening stages and they nearly took the lead in the 12th minute when Eugine Mukangula delivered a sumptuous cross from the left-wing, and Makwatta’s final touch could not trouble Gad Mathews in the K’Ogalo goal post.

Five minutes later, Ingwe needed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo to be alert as the former Nairobi City Stars custodian, dived to save a thunderous effort from Benson Omalla, who had been teed up by George Odhiambo.

Ingwe then missed another chance in the 24th minute when Omune latched onto a through ball from Peter Thiong’o but after rounding up K’Ogalo defender Geoffrey Ochieng’, he hit the side netting.

However, AFC Leopards; relentless attack paid off as they took a deserved lead in the 35th minute. A cross from Makwatta found Omuse unmarked inside K’Ogalo’s danger zone, and he took a turn before unleashing a right-footed effort past Mathews.

Ingwe then headed into the half-time break leading 1-0 and on resumption, they missed another clear chance, Cliff Nyakeya’s ball from the right-wing finding Makwatta with space, but the former Ulinzi Stars striker delayed to hit the target allowing Philemon Otieno to take the ball away.

Gor Mahia hit the equalizer when Odhiambo weaved past the Ingwe rearguard and squared the ball to Omalla, who did not hesitate, as his first time shot hit the back of the net.

Ingwe coach Aussems then rested Mukangula for Ojo Olaniyi while Nyakeya was also withdrawn for Maxwell Otieno in the 65th minute. The introduction of Olaniyi added some punch upfront for Ingwe and he missed a sitter after his glancing header went inches wide.

The draw pushed Gor Mahia to fourth on the 18-team table with 47 points from 29 matches while Ingwe jumped to ninth on 39 points from 28 matches. Gor Mahia will next come up against FC Talanta on May 14, the same day AFC Leopards will face Kariobangi Sharks.