Gor Mahia 1-0 Sofapaka: Unstoppable K’Ogalo seal double over Batoto ba Mungu

K’Ogalo have now made it seven wins out of seven after another hard earned victory against Batoto ba Mungu in Thika town

Gor Mahia stretched their winning run in the FKF Premier League to seven straight matches after a 1-0 win against Sofapaka at Thika Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

After a drab first half, K’Ogalo broke Sofapaka’s hearts in the 75th minute when midfielder Kenneth Muguna set up Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu, who powered home a low-footed effort past keeper Kevin Omondi for what turned out to be the winner.

K’Ogalo, who went into the game seeking a seventh straight win and were also eyeing to seal a double over Batoto ba Mungu, took time to get their usual rhythm as they struggled to cope with the playing surface at the venue.

Their best chance in the first half came in the 23rd minute when Karim Nikiema fastened onto a good cross from midfielder Ernest Wendo, but his final touch to the ball could not trouble keeper Kevin Omondi.

Five minutes later, Sofapaka’s Lawrence Juma became the first player to earn a booking after a clumsy foul on Wendo and from the free-kick, Gor almost took the lead but Muguna’s effort went inches wide.

Sofapaka then created a chance of their own in the 31st minute as Juma, who was playing against his former side, surged forward with the ball from the middle of play, and then set up Ambrose Sifuna, who in turn released striker Pistone Mutamba, but the latter’s control was poor, allowing the ball to roll out.

It was Sofapaka dominating play, and with a minute to the half-time break, they had another chance to take the lead as Titus Achesa attempted to loop the ball over keeper Gad Mathews, but the latter reacted quickly to punch it out for a fruitless corner.

On resumption, Gor continued to threaten their rivals and it was Alpha Onyango, who had a one-one situation with keeper Omondi in the 65th minute, but his placing of the ball was poor.

However, K’Ogalo finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Ulimwengu, who had just come on as a substitute for Andrew Juma, powered home a low-footed effort after being set up by Muguna.

In the 73rd minute, K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto made a double substitution, Samuel Onyango and James Macharia coming in for Alpha and Clifton Miheso, who had a very quiet game.

Despite the changes, there was no goal in the remaining minutes as Gor returned to Nairobi with maximum points.

Gor Mahia XI: Gad Mathews (GK), Philemon Otieno, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava, Andrew Juma, Geoffrey Ochieng, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Clifton Miheso, Kenneth Muguna, and Abdoul Karim Nikiema.

Subs: Caleb Otieno, Fred Nkata, Charles Saramu, Joachim Ochieng, John Ochieng, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Wahongo and Jules Ulimwengu.

Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi (GK), Sammy Imbuye, Nixon Imbuye, Michael Kibwage, David Nshirimimina, Roy Okal, Mohamed Kilume, Lawrence Juma, Ambrose Sifuna, Pistone Mutamba, and Titus Achesa.

Subs: Igba Moubarak (GK), Stephen Okal, Michael Bodo, Brian Magonya, Kepha Aswani, Alex Imbusia, David Kingutia, Sunday Ikekhai, and Amissi Bizimana.