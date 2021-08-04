Gor Mahia 1-0 Kakamega Homeboyz: K’Ogalo bounce back to winning ways

The outgoing champions returned to winning ways after beating the visiting side in a closely fought battle at Thika Stadium

Gor Mahia ended their run of seven matches without a win after edging out Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo came into the match seeking to end a bad of run results and they have to thank their goalkeeper Samuel Njau, who saved two penalties, and defender Sydney Ochieng, who scored the lone goal in the 25th minute for the maximum points.

It was Homeboyz who got the first chance to take the lead after they were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute and it was after goalkeeper Njau committed a mistake by bringing down an advancing Moses Mudavadi inside the box.

However, striker Allan Wanga could not convert the spot-kick as his weak effort was saved by Njau, who was also booked for the foul on Mudavadi.

The foul also forced Homeboyz under head coach Nicholas Muyoti, to make an early change as Mudavadi could not continue and he was replaced by Christopher Masinza.

Gor Mahia then created their first chance of the game in the 15th minute when Homeboyz goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi gifted the ball to K’Ogalo’s striker Tito Okello, but with the net at his mercy, the Ugandan shot wide for a goal-kick.

In the 20th minute, Homeboyz were once again forced into another change, Masinza, who had come on for Mudavadi, pulling an injury and going out for Derrick Onyango.

Five minutes later, Gor Mahia took the lead, defender Sydney Ochieng curling home a free-kick from outside the 18-yard box which sizzled past Homeboyz defenders, who had mounted a wall and beat keeper Oputi to the net.

In the 32nd minute, Homeboyz had another chance to level matters, once again from the penalty spot, but keeper Njau produced another fantastic save, diving the right way to deny Francis Omondi.

The missed penalty allowed Gor Mahia to head into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead and five minutes after resumption, they continued their search for a second goal but Okello missed an open sitter after being put through by Abdul Karim, he blasted the ball wide.

Homeboyz then created another chance in the 50th minute when Onyango set up Stephen Opoku but he failed to beat Njau, who came out quickly from his line to save the situation.

Five minutes later, Gor introduced Clifton Miheso for John Macharia and in the 65th minute, Shami Mwinyi tried to beat Njau with a low footed effort but the keeper was alert once again to gather the ball without trouble.

Despite Homeboyz coming strong with a series of attacks in the closing stages, Gor Mahia held on to complete a double over a side they had beaten 2-1 in the first round meeting.

Gor Mahia: Samuel Njau (GK), Fred Nkata, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava, Joachim Ochieng, Ernest Wendo, Sydney Wahongo, Samuel Onyango, Abdul Karim, Tito Okello and John Macharia.

Subs: Gad Mathews (GK), Philemon Otieno, Andrew Juma, John Ochieng, Victor Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Jules Ulimwengu, and Clifton Miheso.

Kakamega Homeboyz: Geoffrey Oputi (GK), Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Brian Eshihanda, Francis Omondi, Stephen Mukongolo, Stephen Etyang, Stephen Opoku, Moses Mudavadi, Allan Wanga, and Shami Mwinyi.

Subs: David Otieno, George Odiwuor, Benard Mutonyi, Bonaventure Atse, Estone Esiye, Christopher Mbehelo, and Derric Onyango.