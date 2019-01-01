Gor Mahia 0 - 1 Mathare United: Otieno's debut Slum Boys goal downs K'Ogalo

The former Sony Sugar star headed in during the last 10 minutes of the game to ensure the reigning KPL champions tasted defeat for the first time

are the first team to defeat in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

This is after Daniel Otieno's header in the 82nd minute handed the Slum Boys a late winner at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Wednesday.

Chris Oduor missed a great chance to put Mathare ahead in the 13th minute when Gor Mahia's goalkeeper David Mapigano misjudged a cross from Martin Ongori. The Slum Boys captain sent his shot off target despite having plenty of time to place it.

Clifford Alwanga couldn't beat Mapigano in the 18th minute from close range. The former striker headed just wide, wasting another chance for the visitors after a nice build-up from midfield.

Mapigano saved Gor Mahia from conceding a first-half goal when he dived to the right direction to parry away a shot by David Owino in the 33rd minute.

K'Ogalo then scored in the 44th minute but the goal was ruled for offside as the referee judged Francis Afriyie was in no man's land when he planted the ball into Mathare United's net.

The Ghanaian striker was also denied in first-half added time when Owino cleared his low drive right before the ball crossed the line.

James Kinyanjui scored for the 2008 champions but his goal was also ruled out for offside, as coach Salim Ali withdrew Alwanga for Klinsmann Omulanga in the 70th minute.

Otieno then scored his debut goal for the Slum Boys in the 82nd minute when he rose high enough to meet and head into the net following a corner delivered by Kelvin Kimani.

Meanwhile, at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, handed their second defeat of the season following a 3-1 win.

Samuel Odhiambo, Baron Oketch and an own goal by Brian Otieno were Stima's goalscorers while Abdalla Hassan scored the only goal for Bandari.

Wycliffe Ochomo would have scored the first goal for Bandari in the 13th minute after receiving a good cross from William Wadri. The former Kakamega striker saw his goal-bound header blocked by Junior Mukhisa before the hosts managed to completely clear their area.

The Dockers took the lead at the half-hour mark when Abdalla headed in a cross from defender Fred Nkata.

Goalkeeper Odhiambo equalized for the Powermen in the 48th minute from the spot after Nkata handled the ball and the experienced goalkeeper did not err from the spot-kick to peg the score at 1-1.

Less than two minutes after the equalizer, Stima went ahead courtesy of an own goal by Otieno. The hosts upped their tempo and managed to stretch their lead further as Oketch scored the third for them in the 52nd minute.

In the last 10 minutes, Cliff Kasuti, Shaban Kenga and Otieno missed clear chances for Bandari, who had camped in Western Stima's half, attacking relentlessly looking for what became an elusive draw.