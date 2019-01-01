Gor Mahi to kick off Super Cup defence against little known Mbao FC

Gor Mahia will launch their Super Cup defense with an easy game against debutants Mbao FC in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The bi-annual tournament will bring together eight teams, including Bandari who will be making their debut in the regional championship.

The Dockers will face off with Tanzanian side Singida United as Yanga takes on Shield Cup champions Kariobangi Sharks.

AFC Leopards, another Kenyan representative will face off with Simba SC in a repeat of the 2018 quarterfinal.

The semi-finals will be played on January 25 while the third-place playoff match will be staged on the final day.

The winner of the tournament will face English Premier League side Everton FC in addition to the three million in prize money.

This will be the second time Everton will visit East Africa having faced K’Ogalo in their maiden trip in Africa in Tanzania two years ago.