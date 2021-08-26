Gonzalez: Real Murcia sign former Las Palmas and Harambee Stars midfielder

The 26-year-old Kenyan has found a new home after his contract ended recently

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Ismael Gonzalez has completed a move to Spanish fourth-tier league side Real Murcia.

Real Murcia announced Gonzalez's signing on Wednesday after the midfielder's contract with Las Palmas in the Second Division ended.

Agreement

"The Real Murcia CFSAD, reports that it has reached an agreement with Ismael Gonzalez Said Athuman, 26-years-old, to form part of the first team for the 2021/2022 season," the club announced.

"Ismael is a player with experience in Segunda B and even in the Segunda Division, where he has played six games with Las Palmas.



"The new player has also been an international with the Kenyan national team. As a footballer, he is a defensive midfielder who can also play as a central defender. He stands out for his physical power and his positioning. From Real Murcia we want to congratulate Ismael for betting on our project, wishing him the best of luck in this new stage that begins with us."



Although he has recently not enjoyed national team call-ups, especially under Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, Gonzalez was part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations contingent that took part in the 32nd edition in Egypt.





Since he took over, Mulee has overlooked stars that were previously deemed undroppable on the national team. In his recent provisional squad that will prepare for the Uganda and Rwanda World Cup qualifiers in September, Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, Brian Mandela, Ayub Timbe and Gonzalez were not considered.



The star, born to a Kenyan father and a Spanish mother, played in six games as Las Palmas ended up finishing ninth last season.



Gonzalez has previously played for Las Palmas II, Cacereno, Granada II, and Fuenlabrada before he joined Las Palmas. With the new move, Gonzalez has now left the club of Kenyan stars who are free agents after leaving their previous sides. John Makwatta, Francis Kahata, Cliff Nyakeya, and Clyde Senaji are yet to make their next moves known after they parted ways with Zesco United, Simba SC, FC Masr, and AFC Leopards respectively.



Makwatta is linked with a Bahrain club while Kahata and Senaji, Goal understands, are on the verge of joining Gor Mahia and Tusker respectively.