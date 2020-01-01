Goncalves explains Esperance, Casablanca style he wants at Gor Mahia

The coach was appointed in October with high expectations awaiting him in both the local and continental competitions

head coach Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves has revealed his love for attacking football ahead of his maiden Football Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

The former Rayon Sports tactician said big teams like of and Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis never sit back but keep attacking and that is why they are successful.

“I like an attacking kind of football. Look at Raja Casablanca and Esperance they never play behind. Why? What is the secret in football?” the Brazilian quipped in a team talk during a training session.

“It is simple, to score goals and get the victory. Possession football is important but again it is good when done in the attacking half.

“That is my style of football and I give support to everyone, to create, dribble, and express their talent. The talent is there that is why you signed for Gor Mahia, a big club.”

The coach, who has over 25 years of experience as a tactician, stated what he expects from his charges as they aim to defend the league title for a record fifth time.

“During the week I want to follow a specific training programme and if you need any help, I am here for you,” he insisted.

“Do not forget that on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, I work for you but on Saturday or Sunday, please work for the club.

“As a coach, I respect every single player because that is what I expect too from them. If I respect you, respect me.

“Why am I respecting you even before I came to see you, it is because I played football a long time ago. I understand your life, everything, what you need and what you want.”

Gor Mahia will open the new season against one of their big rivals, FC, on November 20.

The second match for Robertinho's side will be against the 2010 league champions on November 28.

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners on December 4.

The Green Army will then host another former league champions in what will be their second home match on December 9.

On December 13, the record league champions will travel to face debutants Bidco United in a game that will be expected to start at 16:15.