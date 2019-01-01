Goncalves delighted with Mozambique's display against Kenya

The Portuguese coach is happy with the win against their hosts but believes there are many aspects for his side to work on

Mozambique head coach Luis Goncalves is delighted with the way his charges played in a 1-0 win against in a friendly match played on Sunday.

The Os Mambas managed to claim a win courtesy of Canhembe Amansio, who danced past several defenders before smashing the ball past Farouk Shikhalo in the Kenya goal.

The tactician believes the win is a confidence booster for his charges ahead of their game against Rwanda in a 2021 Afcon qualifier in November.

"This win is very important to us, I am delighted with the way my players managed to contain [Kenya]," Goncalves told Goal.

"In the first half, we did not play well and Kenya pressured us but I am happy we did not concede. In the second half, we played better and got the goal which won us the game.

"It is a massive win for us ahead of the game against Rwanda next month."

Goncalves is, however, unhappy with the way his charges were exposed in the first 45 minutes.

"To remain competitive we have to avoid low starts in the game as seen in the first half. We have to start better next time, it is something we are going to work on," he concluded.