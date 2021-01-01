‘Golden trophy is coming home’ – FKF goes for league winners gong in Dubai

The federation has revealed to Goal they have started plans to bring the golden trophy home

The Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the process of bringing home the new golden trophy for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

While taking over the running of the Kenyan top-flight on November 13, 2020, from Kenyan Premier League Limited, the FKF through president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they will purchase a golden trophy to be competed for by teams in the top-flight in this campaign.

However, the whereabouts of the trophy have remained an uncertain with the league now heading into the second round matches after it was halted on March 26 owing to a spike in numbers of coronavirus pandemic cases.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno has since told Goal they have launched the process of bringing the trophy home in readiness for the season's end.

What did he say?

“We have been faced with visa issues because of Covid-19 protocols back in Dubai but I can confirm we managed to send one of our officials to Dubai two days ago to start the process of bringing home the 24-carat gold trophy,” Otieno told Goal on Wednesday.

“Were it not for Covid-19 the trophy should be here by now, but the people assigned to do the job have really faced difficult situations to secure visas to travel, the second person will probably get his visa by close of this week and will join the one in Dubai to accomplish the mission and the trophy is coming home.

“What I can assure fans is we will have the trophy in Kenya starting any time next week and it will be available to be presented to the winning team at the end of the season, I am sure about that and nothing will change.”

What did Mwendwa say on the trophy before?

When hinting to Goal on the new trophy, Mwendwa said: “There are no more jokes, we want to have the league managed professionally, we want to have many changes done to the league so that local players can also enjoy the game, we already have two sponsors on board and we are working at increasing the number.”

Asked where the trophy will be kept under lock and key for security reasons, Mwendwa said: “We have already talked to KCB bank and they will keep the trophy for us, the trophy will arrive in town soon and we will parade it for everyone to see it.”

KCB are currently topping the 18-team table with 36 points from 17 matches, while Tusker are second on 36 points from the same number of matches and AFC Leopards are third on 33 points from 16 outings.