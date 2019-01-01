'Golden Eaglets are a joy to watch' - Twitter heaps praise on Nigeria U17 after World Cup berth
Nigerians are full of praise for the Golden Eaglets after their 1-1 draw against Uganda secured their qualification for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil.
Ibraheem Jabaar's equaliser in the 74th minute ensured the five-time world champions finish their Group A campaign unbeaten with seven points from three matches.
Nigeria U17 joined their group rivals Angola and West African neighbours Cameroon as the three teams to have secured the continent's four slots at the global showpiece later this year.
The lone point secured at the Chamazi Stadium also confirmed Nigeria's progress to the semi-finals of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and football fans across the country have taken to social media to congratulate the team.
Nigeria U17 players are a joy to watch. #U17AFCON— Farouk Daudu (@FaroukDaudu) April 20, 2019
Nigeria u17 1-1 uganda u17 #TotalAFCONU17 @OfficialFUFA @1_spoton @kawowosports— Eddie Arinaitwe🇺🇬 (@EddieFladee) April 20, 2019
Jabaar is a baller #NIGERIAU17 #AFCON #NGAUGA— I. Shekoni (@eeroon) April 20, 2019
2019 AFCON U17 - Today's Results:— Emerson cruz (@emeogbonna121) April 20, 2019
Nigeria 1-1 Uganda.
Tanzania 2-4 Angola.
Table:
1. Nigeria - 7pts√
2. Angola - 6pts√
3. Uganda - 3pts
4. Tanzania - 0.
OFFICIAL: Nigeria & Angola progress to the semifinal of #2019AFCONU17 & secure 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.
Congratulations!
Congratulations to the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria! A 1-1 draw has just sealed their passage to the semis of the U17 AFCON in Tanzania. The draw also allows Nigeria to finally pick a ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup holding in Brazil this year. @thenff @CAF_Online @FIFAcom— Tony Bekederemo 🇳🇬 (@TonyBekederemo) April 20, 2019
If Komakech, the Uganda U17 goal keeper isn’t voted Man Of Match in their encounter against Nigeria am going to strike.#AFCONU17— #Bobi4President2021 🇺🇬 (@KirachoIslam) April 20, 2019
Congratulations to our Golden Eaglets on their superb performance and qualification to the semi-finals of the ongoing #TotalAFCONU17.— Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 20, 2019
The performance by our Golden Eaglets, and the crucial goal by @ABSIlorinFC’s very own Olusegun Olakunle, which earned them a coveted spot in the Brazil #FIFAU17WC is a testament to our ability to nurture homegrown talents in our domestic leagues.— Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 20, 2019
Up Golden Eaglets— Ayoola (@ayoolatopezion) April 20, 2019
Up Nigeria 🇳🇬
Great work #Nigeria #GoldenEaglets, lets win this semi finals and lift the #TOTALAFCONU17 trophy. #SoarGoldenEaglets #Team9jaStrong #NGAUGA 👏👏👏👏👏👏— Owólabí Ọlálékan Gabriel 🇳🇬 (@Olalekan_Owo) April 20, 2019
Good game lads. The Uganda boys played well as a very good team. Sad they can't go to the world cup. They impressed all through the 3 games. The Golden Eaglets are traditionally expected to be superior.— Ehebha Innocent (@alwayz05) April 20, 2019
Congrats Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.— Olugbenga Adu (@adugbemmy) April 20, 2019