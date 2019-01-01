'Golden Eaglets are a joy to watch' - Twitter heaps praise on Nigeria U17 after World Cup berth

Manu Garba's boys crusied to the semi-final of the U17 Afcon as Group A winners on Saturday

Nigerians are full of praise for the Golden Eaglets after their 1-1 draw against secured their qualification for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in .

Ibraheem Jabaar's equaliser in the 74th minute ensured the five-time world champions finish their Group A campaign unbeaten with seven points from three matches.

U17 joined their group rivals Angola and West African neighbours as the three teams to have secured the continent's four slots at the global showpiece later this year.

The lone point secured at the Chamazi Stadium also confirmed Nigeria's progress to the semi-finals of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and football fans across the country have taken to social media to congratulate the team.

Nigeria U17 players are a joy to watch. #U17AFCON — Farouk Daudu (@FaroukDaudu) April 20, 2019

2019 AFCON U17 - Today's Results:

Nigeria 1-1 Uganda.

2-4 Angola.



Table:

1. Nigeria - 7pts√

2. Angola - 6pts√

3. Uganda - 3pts

4. Tanzania - 0.



OFFICIAL: Nigeria & Angola progress to the semifinal of #2019AFCONU17 & secure 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.



Congratulations! — Emerson cruz (@emeogbonna121) April 20, 2019

Congratulations to the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria! A 1-1 draw has just sealed their passage to the semis of the U17 AFCON in Tanzania. The draw also allows Nigeria to finally pick a ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup holding in Brazil this year. @thenff @CAF_Online @FIFAcom — Tony Bekederemo 🇳🇬 (@TonyBekederemo) April 20, 2019

If Komakech, the Uganda U17 goal keeper isn’t voted Man Of Match in their encounter against Nigeria am going to strike.#AFCONU17 — #Bobi4President2021 🇺🇬 (@KirachoIslam) April 20, 2019

Congratulations to our Golden Eaglets on their superb performance and qualification to the semi-finals of the ongoing #TotalAFCONU17. — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 20, 2019

The performance by our Golden Eaglets, and the crucial goal by @ABSIlorinFC’s very own Olusegun Olakunle, which earned them a coveted spot in the Brazil #FIFAU17WC is a testament to our ability to nurture homegrown talents in our domestic leagues. — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 20, 2019

Up Golden Eaglets

Up Nigeria 🇳🇬 — Ayoola (@ayoolatopezion) April 20, 2019

Good game lads. The Uganda boys played well as a very good team. Sad they can't go to the world cup. They impressed all through the 3 games. The Golden Eaglets are traditionally expected to be superior. — Ehebha Innocent (@alwayz05) April 20, 2019