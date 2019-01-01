Live Scores
Africa U17 Cup of Nations

'Golden Eaglets are a joy to watch' - Twitter heaps praise on Nigeria U17 after World Cup berth

Manu Garba's boys crusied to the semi-final of the U17 Afcon as Group A winners on Saturday

Nigerians are full of praise for the Golden Eaglets after their 1-1 draw against Uganda secured their qualification for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil.

Ibraheem Jabaar's equaliser in the 74th minute ensured the five-time world champions finish their Group A campaign unbeaten with seven points from three matches.

Nigeria U17 joined their group rivals Angola and West African neighbours Cameroon as the three teams to have secured the continent's four slots at the global showpiece later this year.

The lone point secured at the Chamazi Stadium also confirmed Nigeria's progress to the semi-finals of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and football fans across the country have taken to social media to congratulate the team.

 

