Godfrey Walusimbi turned down move to Chippa United, says Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung

Walusimbi recently left Amakhosi to return to Uganda, and Motaung said this came after the player rejected an offer to join the Chilli Boys

Kaizer Chiefs team manager Bobby Motaung has disclosed that Daniel Akpeyi was supposed to join the club in a swap deal involving Godfrey Walusimbi.

However, Walusimbi decided to terminate his contract with Amakhosi and go back to Uganda after rejecting the proposed move.

The Soweto giants were then forced to purchase Nigeria international Akpeyi to fill in for the injured Itumeleng Khune.

“Nothing is for free,” said Motaung on City Press, before refusing to reveal how much the club paid for Akpeyi's services.

The Chilli Boys surprisingly sold one of their key players despite finding themselves in the relegation zone.

“It was not easy because nobody wants to sell at this stage of the season. Some clubs are fighting relegation," he added.

Amakhosi decided to offload Walusimbi to free up their five foreign spots.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City has made a huge profit with the sale of South Africa international Ayanda Patosi.

The attacking midfielder was sold to Iranian giants Esteghlal FC in a deal that City chairman John Comitis would only say was “up north” of R5 million when speaking to the same publication.

“All we can say is that we are very happy,” Comitis said before adding that they had expected Patosi to leave the club hence they signed Kermit Erasmus and Thato Mokeke during the recent January transfer window.

Patosi had joined the Citizens as a free agent ahead of the 2017/18 campaign after leaving Belgian First Division A outfit KSC Lokeren.

“Transfers go in waves. You can see now there is a slowdown. SuperSport United is not buying as many players as they used to; (Bidvest) Wits has got a formula for free players. But, ultimately, over the years, I have been involved in big transfers,” he said.

Comitis went on to reveal that clubs from the Scandinavian countries were interested in striker Matthew Rusike, but City did not receive a concrete offer before the transfer deadline.