Godfrey Oduor praises Nzoia Sugar's unity ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz showdown

Nzoia Sugar have dropped eight points from their last four matches

head coach Godfrey Oduor has expressed satisfaction at the rate in which the players are learning his preferred style.

Oduor said that the players have been quick to accept and execute the new system he has introduced at Nzoia Sugar and added that it would only be a matter of time before good results come their way.

“The boys are starting to learn the new way that I want them to play football and we will still work on it until they gel with the new system well and get results from it,” Odour told the media.

Since his appointment to replace Nicholas Muyoti in March, Oduor has revealed that there has been a general feeling of acceptance by the team of the new management and added they can only harvest good results in the Kenyan Premier League if that unity is kept and nurtured.

“I feel there is positivity in the team, we have gelled with them seamlessly and that allows a kind of team growth that I want to take root in Nzoia Sugar. We need to work on teamwork endlessly because that is the only way we can assure ourselves of good results in the league,” he added.

Article continues below

Oduor has overseen four matches where he has managed one win so far. The win came against fellow Millers, Sugar while a draw was registered against .

They have lost to but gave a walkover to AFC when they failed to turn up at Bukhungu Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar will play Kakamega on Thursday.