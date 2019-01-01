Godfrey Oduor: Nzoia Sugar will seek to promote youngsters from within the region

Nzoia Sugar have often recruited players from within their region, especially from local secondary schools

head coach Godfrey Oduor has revealed the club's recruitment plans ahead of the 2019/20 domestic season.

Oduor, who was appointed in April to succeed Nicholas Muyoti on a permanent basis, told Goal that the team's priority remains to recruit youngsters within their region and promote them into the senior team.

"I will be attending school games to see if I can spot young players to incorporate into the squad. I will be doing this with my technical bench because they also have important input in the mission of searching players," Oduor said.

"The team will start its pre-season training sessions from June 8 to June 17 as we prepare for the upcoming season."

The former Kibera Black Stars head coach also talked about the need of acquiring players with Kenyan Premier League ( ) experience.

"Whether we will sign experienced players or not is a decision we have not made now because we have to sit down with the management and see what we need in order to compete well next season," he added.

"I have observed though that if we add one or two experienced forwards then we will have a successful campaign next season."

Nzoia Sugar derailed 's title coronation after surprisingly beating them 1-0 at Mumias Sports Complex on May 15, a match which Oduor regards as one of their best matches of the season.

"Beating Gor Mahia was a good show from the players but I cannot point out and say it was one of the achievements of the season. We were competing against our league rival and winning is always a priority of any team so we achieved our priority then." Oduor explained.

"But I cannot deny that it was one of the best matches and victory for us."

The Bungoma-based outfit finished the season in 12th position with 39 points.