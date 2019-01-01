Goals galore in Jengka and PKNP hold champions on a night of surprise

There was 9 goals in one game as Felda ignites relegation fight, Perak edged out PJ City while no change at the top after top two drew respectively.

The only team left without double figure points tally before the start of match day 16, Felda United put five past FC and eventually won 5-4 but not without a scare towards the end. It was 2-1 at the break as Felda took the lead through Thiago Junior (4') and Hadin Azman (45') with Kpah Sherman (15') netting in between.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Felda raced to a 5-1 lead as Faiz Mazlan (48') and Khairul Amri (51', 55') both found the back of the net. Just when Nidzam Jamil thought his team was on their way to earn only their second win of the 2019 Malaysia Super League season, the three points were almost taken out of their hands.

To their credit, PKNS staged a comeback in the match that was started by Tamirlan Kozubaev's header (60') and followed by Jafri Firdaus Chew's long range strike (72'). Rodney Akwensivie narrowed the gap down to just one with nine minutes left on the clock but The Red Ants just could not find the all important equaliser.

Over at Darul Aman Stadium, had to settle for a 0-0 draw with , which does not help their cause in terms of the title fight. The solitary point gained meant that they could not reduce the 13 points gap to Johor Darul Ta'zim. The draw pushes Kedah up to third place at least until the completion of Melaka and matches at the weekend.

In their first ever visit to Manjung Municipal Council Stadium, JDT could not find their way over the line and were held to a 1-1 draw by FC. The visitors took the lead through Diogo Luis Santo in the fifth minute when he touched home a Safawi Rasid effort. PKNP quickly found the equaliser just nine minutes later through Ramon da Silva who pounced on a loose ball from close range.

Afiq Fazail was sent off for a second yellow card in the second half to add to JDT's misery but they only had themselves to blame for not taking all three points in the match. Safawi struck the post twice while Gonzalo Cabrera hit the bar, all of which on another day would have gave JDT the win. Despite the dropped points, JDT are now only 10 points away from clinching another Super League title.

Meanwhile at Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium, a Serginho-less PJ City FC suffered their second straight defeat in the league, losing 0-1 to . Brazilian Ronaldo Henrique Silva showed his quality with a well-taken goal in the 19th minute after team mate Raianderson da Costa Morais threaded a wonderful pass to him.

Perak were also missing their own star midfielder in Leandro dos Santos and resorted to protect their lead for most of the second half. Substitute Safee Sali thought he found the equaliser in the 59th minute but Amirul Azhan managed to clear the ball off the line before Washingston Brandao agonisingly saw his shot his the post four minutes later.

S. Subramaniam was given his marching orders in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence as Perak held on for only their fourth league win of the season. The result takes Perak up into the top half of the table while PJ City are now only four points outside of the drop zone.

