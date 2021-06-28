How did Kaizer Chiefs get their name? - Goalpedia

Every story has a beginning and for Amakhosi it all started in the late 1960s and the club has become a powerhouse in South African football

Established in 1970, Kaizer Chiefs are the most popular football club and among the biggest sports brands in South Africa.

The club was formed following a dispute within one of the country's most historical clubs, Orlando Pirates, which led to the expulsion of team manager Ewert Nene and three players, Thomas ‘Zero’Johnson, Ratha Mogoatlheng, Edward ‘Msomi’ Khoza.

Johnson, Mogoatlheng and Khoza had travelled to South Africa’s neighbouring country, Botswana, where they played football without permission from the Pirates management in 1969.

The trio had received an invitation to play for one of the biggest clubs in Botswana, Gaborone United in exhibition games, and their dismissal from Pirates led to the formation of a club that went on to become a powerhouse in South African football.

Upon his return from the United States of America, where he turned out for Atlanta Chiefs, former Pirates forward Kaizer Motaung attempted to resolve the impasse at a club he had begun his career as a 16-year-old.

However, Motaung's best efforts proved unsuccessful and he decided to work with his close friends and former Pirates officials Nene, Gilbert Sekgabi, China Ngema, and Clarence Mlokoti to form a new club in the late 1969s.

Founding Father

The club was named Kaizer XI after Motaung, who had brought about the glamour and international experience from the USA where he had been voted 1969 North American Soccer League (NASL) Rookie of the Year.

The newly established team played numerous friendlies having recruited players such as Joseph Setlhodi, Pule Ntsoelengoe, Jackie Masike, Vincent Julius, and Eliakim Khumalo (Doctor Khumalo's father).

On 7 January 1970, Motaung officially established the club by combining his own first name with his club, Atlanta Chiefs to create the name of Kaizer Chiefs at his childhood home in Phefeni‚ Orlando West in South Africa's biggest township, Soweto.

Chiefs were given the nickname, the Phefeni Glamour Boys by the club's supporters because Motaung ensured that his players dressed well to fit in with the professional image of the club.

Furthermore, the Phefeni Glamour Boys adopted the colours black and gold, and badge inspired by those of the Atlanta Chiefs where Motaung spent four successful years as one of the team's most influential players.

With their badge featuring a native American chief, the Soweto outfit is also nicknamed Amakhosi, which means 'Lords' or 'Chiefs' in isiZulu, which is the most widely spoken language in South Africa.

Nicknamed Chincha Guluva during his playing days as an immensely talented left-footed player, Motaung turned down a $1 million (R14 million as per the exchange rate in 2021) offer to realise his dream of owning a football club.



"In 1969, he turned down $1 million to remain in the States to realise his dream of forming his own club. He started Kaizer’s XI and they played their first game on 20 September 1969," read a statement on Chiefs' official website.



Known for his great administrative prowess and business acumen, Motaung has developed Amakhosi into South Africa's most marketable football club and it is among the wealthiest teams in the country.

World-class facilities

Amakhosi's headquarters are at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, south of South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg and they include a complex of playing fields, offices, training facilities, a retail store, and a world-class gym.

Tim Sukazi, the chairman of PSL club TS Galaxy, has stated that Chiefs' value is R1 billion ($70,6 million) when speaking to the South African Football Journalists' Association in September 2020.

“There’s no chance you could buy Kaizer Chiefs for less than R1 billion. You must look at what’s there at the club. They have got a Vodacom sponsorship and maybe they spend R75 million [$5 million] or R80 million [$5,6 milion], alone," Sukazi said.

"Then there’s Toyota and all the rest [of the sponsors]. “It’s a well-decorated club from a sponsorship perspective, which has got monetary value in it. Before you wake up, their sponsorships would be in the region of R150 million [$10,6 million] or thereabout.

“And then there are other things like their player values, goodwill, it’s got a rich history and that will count in the pricing model.”



Amakhosi are the most decorated club in South African football having won 76 major trophies including 12 league titles, four of which were won in the PSL era, and the 2001 Caf African Cup Winners' Cup.

The success on the pitch has helped the Glamour Boys attract millions of new fans over the years and they are the most supported football team in sub-Saharan Africa with an estimated support base of over 16 million supporters.



While the Soweto Derby match featuring the Chiefs and their arch-rivals Pirates, is one of the biggest, most passionately supported football derbies in the world and their encounters always attract a huge fanbase.



Furthermore, Amakhosi are also an internationally recognized brand with an award-winning English music group, Kaiser Chiefs having been named after the Soweto giants - the former club of long-serving former Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe.

Chiefs are definitely a trendsetter in South African football, some 51 years after the club's formation.