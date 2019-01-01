'Goalless run upsets me' - Kariobangi Sharks forward Kapaito admits

The forward has failed to score this season as his side struggle and remain without a win in the current KPL campaign

striker Erick Kapaito is concerned about his run without goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Kapaito has been without a goal in the last three matches, where they drew 0-0 with AFC and , and suffered a 3-0 loss to Kakamega .

The club's record scorer last found the back of the net in their 2-2 draw against during the 2019/20 opener, but the former Talanta FC striker aims to get back to scoring this weekend.

"Going three games without a goal upsets me because I know my capabilities and I should be doing better than this. I am working hard in training every day and I believe I will be back on the scoring charts," Kapaito told the club's website.

The next opponents for Kariobangi Sharks are Sugar on Saturday and the forward aims to score against them, as he did in the last three meetings between the two sides.

“I have a good record against them [Chemelil Sugar] and I want to continue with it by getting a goal this weekend hopefully. As a striker, it happens at times that one regularly scores against the same opponents,” he added.

“I am hoping to continue scoring against Chemelil Sugar again.”

The 2018 KPL Golden Boot winner has also spoken about his targets in the ongoing campaign after getting just eight goals last season.

“I am a person who loves to aim high and I set the bar quite high for myself. I have won the Golden Boot before and it means I can only set my target above that level now,” he concluded.