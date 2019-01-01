Goalless draw good for AFC Leopards - KCB assistant coach Oduor

Ingwe and the Bankers shared stalemate in the only league match played on Thursday in Nakuru

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has said the 0-0 draw in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) showdown is good for AFC .

AFC Leopards were forced to share stalemate with the Bankers at Afraha Stadium in the only KPL tie played on December 12 and Oduor feels Ingwe are the greatest beneficiaries of the draw.

The former head coach also admitted KCB failed to break down AFC Leopards' defence and wasted the few chances which were created.

“The fact we have avoided defeat is good news for us and we are very happy for getting the point away from home,” Oduor told Goal.

“We created enough chances but we were not sharp enough to put the ball into the back of the net and AFC Leopards read our approach well and made sure they did not open the game.

“We hoped they would play an open game so that we play according to how we had planned but unfortunately it did not happen.

“They perhaps came with a more defensive approach and it made it difficult for our strikers to penetrate into their box. Getting a 0-0 will help AFC Leopards greatly but on our part, we failed to capitalise on the chances we got in those moments we managed to break their high defence lines.”

Oduor further registered his displeasure on how the fixtures have been spread saying they limit their training programmes.

“The KPL schedules are very tight for example we have been in action today and on Sunday we are expected to play again so the tightness of the schedules does not give teams enough time to prepare for the next matches,” he concluded.

The goalless draw comes just days after KCB had defeated Posta 5-1 in Machakos. AFC Leopards were not in action during the weekend as their opponents asked for the match to be postponed due to absence of some of their players.

Article continues below

The Slum Boys have three players in the national team participating in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .