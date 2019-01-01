Goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo talks Kenya's 2020 Olympic chances

Odhiambo is seen as the future Harambee Stars goalkeeper having successfully passed through the age group ranks

will book a ticket to the 2020 Olympic , says Emerging Stars goalkeeper, Timothy Odhiambo.

The custodian is among the players who will be tasked with the responsibility of searching for the ever elusive ticket when Kenya kicks off her campaign against Sudan in the Afcon U23 cum Olympic qualifiers.

“The senior team has qualified for Afcon, and recently the women’s team went to the Awcon. So now it is our time to fly the Kenyan flag and I trust that with the team we have, this is achievable.

“Being in the national team from the U20 level has really helped me and for the trust by the coaches who have picked me throughout, I take this as a chance to pay back and I know as a team, with unity and friendship we have, qualifying for the Afcon U23 and 2020 Olympic Games are very achievable targets.”

Odhiambo has had a gradual growth, starting with the U20 squad and now with the U23 side, even as the ultimate dream-a place in the Harambee Stars.

“It motivates me a lot to know that there’s a top coach out there who believes in my ability and I can say I have enjoyed good mentorship from my club coach and the national team coach as well. This, I consider another great opportunity to keep growing as a keeper,” Odhiambo told Ulinzistars.com

The team, under the tutelage of Francis Kimanzi is expected to report to camp on March 11 ahead of the clash against Sudan U23 nine days later.