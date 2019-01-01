Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch returns for Gor Mahia against New Star of Cameroon

K'Ogalo will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the competition when they face the Cameroonian side in two legs

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has named his strongest eleven to face New Star this evening in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Boniface Oluoch makes a return to the starting team after recovering from a shoulder injury. With the absence of suspended Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi and Joachim Oluoch have been preferred in that central defense.

Francis Mustafa and Jacques Tuyisenge will be hunting for the goals.

Gor Mahia XI: 29. Boniface Oluoch, 26. Philemon Otieno, 6. Shafik Batambuze, 15. Joachim Oluoch, 27. Charles Momanyi, 20. Ernest Wendo, 8. Francis Kahata, 24. Lawrence Juma, 11. Boniface Omondi, 23. Francis Mustafa, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge.

Subs: 1. Fredrick Odhiambo, 5. Pascal Ogweno, 4. Wellington Ochieng, 3. Samuel Onyango, 10. Cercidy Okeyo, 22. Erisa Ssekisambu, 25. George Odhiambo.