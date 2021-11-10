GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: Graham Hansen vs Martens

GOAL50 is back and, this year, it's up to you.

Fans will decide the winners of the prizes in 2021, voting in a series of head-to-head battles that will crown the best male and female players in the world.

The new format means that so many match-ups are possible, including those that will make you pick between team-mates.

With Barcelona having won the treble last season, it's no surprise that they are well-represented on the women's shortlist, with nine of the players involved in that achievement nominated.

One of the toughest battles will be that which sees their two electric wingers, Caroline Graham Hansen and Lieke Martens, go up against each other.

Both came up with the goods on the biggest stage last season as Barca swept all aside in the league, the title won by a 25-point margin; the cup, beating Levante 4-2 in a thrilling final; and the Champions League, hitting four past Chelsea in the first half of the final.

Martens was one of the players to steal the show in that match against the English champions, having done so in the semi-finals as well. In the second leg of Barca's clash with Paris Saint-Germain, she scored both goals to help the club advance to the final.

🎥 Així ha estat el gol de @liekemartens1 després d’una gran assistència de @CarolineGrahamH que ha significat el 3-0!



💥 Great goal, Lieke! #ForçaBarça💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/1tagsRbyKe — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) November 11, 2020

The Dutch international ended the season with 20 goals in all competitions, despite coming back from an injury-hit campaign the year before and not always being a starter. In the league, she started 18 of her 25 games. She scored 15 goals and provided nine assists.

Martens then flew to Japan and, although the Netherlands were knocked out by the U.S. women's national team in the quarter-finals, she scored four goals in four games for her country at the Olympics.

After a stuttering start to life at Barca, due to those injuries and sometimes being played out of position, last season she showed not only how good she can be, but how crucial she can be in the biggest moments, too.

Graham Hansen knows all about injuries too and, in an interview with Goal shortly after Barca's Champions League triumph this year, talked about how she almost quit due to them three years ago. Fast-forward to today and the success she has had is much sweeter after those struggles.

Last season was one of the Norway international's very best. She was involved in eight goals in nine Champions League games – which includes being on the scoresheet in the final. She also provided 18 assists, and scored eight goals, in 23 league games.

Had an injury not ruled her out for a month towards the end of the season, those stats would've been even more insane, but it's not just about the numbers. The joy that comes from watching Graham Hansen play is matched by the effectiveness of her game. It's wonderful and devastating.

Both had seasons that were incredibly important to the best club team in the world having an unforgettable season. But who would you pick in a head-to-head battle?

GOAL50 voting is open until November 16. Could one of these two be crowned the winner? Only you can decide!