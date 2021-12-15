'Thank you for the memories' - GOAL Africa fans react after Aguero retires from football

Sergio Aguero has been out of action since suffering what was later diagnosed to be a heart issue while playing for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves in October.

Barcelona later announced that their medical team identified the discomfort to be an arrhythmia - a condition in which the heart beats irregularly - and that the Argentine forward would be out for three months.

Less than two months later, the striker has had to call time on his career as further tests have shown that he cannot continue to subject himself to the rigours of professional football

A teary and emotional Aguero announced his retirement at a news conference on Wednesday, joined by Barca president Joan Laporta.

Emotions have poured in for the striker whose heroics at boyhood club Independiente in Argentina, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City made him a football icon in his time.

Clubs, players, coaches and key football figures have wished the striker well after his statement, while fans have taken to social media to show love to the Barcelona striker.

GOAL brings you some of the best messages from fans of one of world football's most popular figures.

One of the greatest players in Premier League history.



An incredible striker, loved and admired around the world.



Football won’t be the same without you, Sergio 💙 pic.twitter.com/9iItWFnTiK — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) December 15, 2021

You bowed out as a King. Too many great moments to mention. Always remember your name is among football greats. Enjoy retirement, Champ. 💙❤️ @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/z4kn1gvrmj — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) December 15, 2021

All 54 aguero goals vs the top 6 pic.twitter.com/wGlnSURmhM — ء (@IElhassadi) December 15, 2021

All the best, Kun Aguero! 👊🏻🇦🇷 — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) December 15, 2021

Aguero will never be forgotten ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lo2R9xX82b — Target Kojo Black 🎯🇬🇭 (@TargetBlack7) December 15, 2021

Happy retirement Sergio Kun Aguero…one of my all time favorites😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/IqXyVuNHhL — DON (@Opresii) December 15, 2021





Lagos, May 2012.

I vividly remember sitting there that sunday afternoon and hoping Man United would bottle the league. THAT Aguero goal was the stuff of fantasy with a 1/100 chance of happening.



Thank you for the colorful memories, Kun❤. https://t.co/wGrM5mAKgb — Bolu von Voetbal (@whedah) December 15, 2021

Aguero’s retirement might have happened too soon.. and of course, it’s very sad too.



But there’s been a lot of footballers that have collapsed and died on the pitch from similar incident.



Looking at the bright side, I’m really happy for him ❤️ — I Sell Land (@G_Samito) December 15, 2021

Retirement is the world’s longest coffee break. Enjoy your coffee, champ! @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/T3SOlR4G0j — Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) December 15, 2021







Lionel Messi’s tribute message to his friend and ex team mate Sergio Kun Aguero on his retirement 😢🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/q3iAFDiRnU — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) December 15, 2021

Give respect to the name. Great player who broke our hearts alot as UTD fans.

All the best Kun Aguero

Solskjaer pic.twitter.com/k895tEbTfo — Richy Muge (@MugeRichy17) December 15, 2021