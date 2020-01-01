African All Stars

'Go soar like an Eagle' - Twitter celebrates Osimhen's €50m move to Napoli

Victor Osimhen - Lille
The Super Eagles striker has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A outfit on Friday

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to celebrate Victor Osimhen following his permanent signing to Napoli.

The Nigeria international joins Gennaro Gattuso's team on a five-year contract for a reported fee of €50 million from Lille.

The move to Italy comes on the back of Osimhen's impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1 where he scored 13 goals for the Great Danes, who finished the 2019-20 campaign in the fourth place.

    The transfer has led well-wishers, including the 21-year-old's former team Lille, the world football governing body, Fifa and the Nigeria national team to send congratulatory messages.

     

