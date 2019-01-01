'Go and get revenge for me against DC Motema Pembe' - Omollo pleads with Gor Mahia

The two sides will clash on Sunday in a continental tie and the Posta Rangers coach hopes the Kenyan side will emerge victorious

The best thing can do for me is to win against DC Motema Pembe, former defender Sammy Omollo has said.

Gor Mahia will host the side from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday in a Caf Confederation Cup play-off tie, and Omollo hopes his former side pick up a win to avenge a loss he suffered as a player in 1994.

Omollo was part of the Breweries side (now FC) which took on the Kinshasa-based side in the African Cup Winners Cup.

“Personally, and I insist personally, I would love very much to see Gor Mahia beat Motema Pembe. First, because I played against Motema Pembe when I was at Kenya Breweries and we lost in the final and the best Gor Mahia can do for me is [to claim] revenge on my behalf,” Omollo told Goal.

“As their former player and coach, there is nothing as big and sweet like revenge against them [Motema Pembe]. We drew 2-2 away in Congo before they came and beat us at home 3-0. We underrated them let me not hide you and it proved to be very costly for us.”

Omollo, who is in charge of the Kenyan Premier League side ( ) Posta , is very confident K'Ogalo will win their home tie.

“Even if Gor Mahia were demoted from the Caf , let me tell you without fear, they are going to be victorious at home,” added the coach.

The former Harambee Stars defender also explained why there is a need for Steven Polack's charges to get a positive result in Nairobi.

“It will be very important for them to get a positive result so that while they will be playing away, they will have something to defend,” explained Omollo.

“I can only say one thing, Gor Mahia can overcome their away weaknesses by churning positive results at home and of course with bigger scorelines.

Article continues below

"A draw is never a good result at home as you can only get better while playing at your opponents’ turf when having something to defend."