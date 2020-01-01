‘Go and make me proud in my absence' – Bidco United’s Akhulia to players

The league debutants will face Western Stima in Kisumu but will be without their coach missing due to unspecified reasons

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhukilia has revealed he would not be part of the team as they tackle on Sunday at Moi Stadium in a Football Federation Premier League tie.

Akhulia has not specifically given the reason why he would miss the first top-tier match for Bidco United. The Thika club was promoted, alongside Nairobi City Stars, after finishing as the top two sides in the National Super League’s 2019-20 season.

The tactician believes his charges are capable of picking up a win as they face the Powermen away from home in their respective league opener.

More teams

“My people I might not be there with you physically but I am there with you spiritually. I might not be on the touchline to guide you guys but God is always with you,” Akhulia said in a Facebook post.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“In you, he put everything you need to win the game. You are more than winners. As I always tell you, the team comes first and as a team, you can beat anyone with or without so and so.”

The coach urged the players to ensure they get a positive income in order to make everyone around the club happy at the beginning of the new season.

“I pray for you guys, God helps you in our first game of the league; win the game for yourself, win the game for your colleagues who didn't travel, win the game for your families, win the game for our loyal fans, win the game me your coach,” he concluded.

“And lastly win the game for the team. All the best gentlemen. Make me proud, make us proud.”

There will be four matches to conclude the opening matchday actions in the FKF Premier League with Posta and meeting at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Article continues below

Nairobi City Stars will host at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok while will play Wazito FC in a second match at Kasarani.

The Kasarani double-header will also be broadcast live by the new league partner, StarTimes.

have been exempted from the opening matchday due to the participation in the Caf . They will face Zoo FC in their bid to have another successful title-defence campaign on December 2.