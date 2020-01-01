'Go and get him!' - Bent calls for Tottenham to sign Cavani after Kane injury

Spurs' star striker will be laid up for at least three months as he prepares for surgery - and an ex-player believes they must buy a top replacement

Ex- striker Darren Bent has urged his former employers to move for Edinson Cavani as a possible replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

Kane has been unavailable for Jose Mourinho's side since New Year's Day, when he was forced out of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of .

Subsequent tests revealed that the international had sustained a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, promising a lengthy lay-off.

And on Thursday, Tottenham confirmed that Kane will need surgery and will miss at least three months of action , all but ruling him out for the rest of the Premier League season.

Spurs have been left short of options up front, with Mourinho leaning on Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura to fill the centre-forward role.

Neither of those, however, are natural strikers and according to Bent, Cavani, who has fallen in the pecking order at , would be a first-class option in January.

"Spurs now, in this window, need to go and sign a centre-forward, and not just one that can play back-up to Harry Kane when he gets back,” Bent told TalkSport .



"They need one to come in now, that’s ready to go. We spoke earlier about Cavani – there’s your guy, go and get him. He’s getting on in age but he can still do a job."

While the addition of a player of Cavani's stature - who additionally would be cup-tied for the rest of Tottenham's campaign - could cause a dilemma once Kane regains full fitness, Bent believes that Spurs have no choice but to think short-term as they battle for a spot in the Premier League's top four.

“They need to worry about the here and now and sign someone who can score goals right now,” he added.

"You cannot worry about, ‘Okay, we can’t really upset the boat with Harry Kane when he comes back’. You’ve got no time to think about that.

Article continues below

"Harry Kane, once he gets fit, I’m sure he’ll get back into the side, but he might have to be patient. Right now they need to go and break the bank and bring somebody in.

"They might have to spend upwards of £60 million because these guys don’t grow on trees, you have to spend the money."

Tottenham currently lie sixth in the league, six points behind and the final Champions League spot, and will be back in action on Saturday with a daunting home clash against runaway leaders .