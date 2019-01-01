Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: "Give us the bragging rights in Derby" – Kenyan fans anticipate Tanzania clash

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The stakes are high as Harambee Stars take on Taifa Stars in a must-win Afcon Group C clash at 30 June Stadium in Cairo

Kenyans have remained optimistic that Harambee Stars will not disappoint when they face Tanzania in their second match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Thursday.

Both Kenya and Tanzania are going into the East African Derby after losing their opener by an identical 2-0 result to Algeria and Senegal respectively.

Kenya will rely heavily on captain Victor Wanyama and striker Michael Olunga to get a win while Tanzania have their own stars in Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva.

Editors' Picks

The 2004 Afcon remains the best outing for Kenya’s Harambee Stars; they scored their first ever goal in the competition and went on to win their first match 3-0 against Burkina Faso.

Taifa Stars will have to give their best to stand a chance of winning against Kenya; they have won once, lost twice and drawn once in their last five matches against the Harambee Stars.

Article continues below

Overall, the two teams have had a long-running rivalry across all competitions, and after 44 meetings, Kenya have won 20, with 14 drawn and Tanzania claiming 14 wins.

Here is what Kenyans are writing on Twitter ahead of the showdown.

Close