Afcon 2019: "Give us the bragging rights in Derby" – Kenyan fans anticipate Tanzania clash

The stakes are high as Harambee Stars take on Taifa Stars in a must-win Afcon Group C clash at 30 June Stadium in Cairo

Kenyans have remained optimistic that Harambee Stars will not disappoint when they face in their second match of the (Afcon) on Thursday.

Both and Tanzania are going into the East African Derby after losing their opener by an identical 2-0 result to and respectively.

Kenya will rely heavily on captain Victor Wanyama and striker Michael Olunga to get a win while Tanzania have their own stars in Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva.

The 2004 Afcon remains the best outing for Kenya’s Harambee Stars; they scored their first ever goal in the competition and went on to win their first match 3-0 against Burkina Faso.

Taifa Stars will have to give their best to stand a chance of winning against Kenya; they have won once, lost twice and drawn once in their last five matches against the Harambee Stars.

Overall, the two teams have had a long-running rivalry across all competitions, and after 44 meetings, Kenya have won 20, with 14 drawn and Tanzania claiming 14 wins.

Here is what Kenyans are writing on Twitter ahead of the showdown.

I cheer for the Harambee Stars 🇰🇪 in this #TotalAFCON2019 game against Tanzania 🇹🇿! Go Kenya! #KENTAN #FootballTogether i expect to see a good game of football displayed by both teams but with harambee stars winning at the end. Go! Go! harambee — Allehandro Deshatta (@ADeshatta) June 27, 2019

The boys needed this talk before their today's fixture. Hii ni fainali. Thanks @MarigaOfficial you've spoken like a big brother. Your presence brings hope to this team.



All the best #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/eUSxgzWjQ2 — Beryl Wabulwenyi (@BerylRingos) June 27, 2019

Always proud of our #Harambeestars ..Toadys match is crucial to us and we can do it so Go go guys... We win together and we loose together...Put on that fighting spirit until the last 90+..#Kenyatunaweza pic.twitter.com/uZe8kpGBHT — Benjamin Journ (@JournBenjamin) June 27, 2019

#CofekCheerForStars Kenya vs Tanzania to take on each other for survival chances It's a must win for Harambee Stars if they hope to move to round of 16. 📸Artist courtesy(Masoud) pic.twitter.com/tyCwtitqi8 — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) June 27, 2019

We rally behind our team today. Let's get behind Harambee Stars #CofekCheerForStars — Gideon (@ItsLoftus) June 27, 2019

Tanzania should accept kichapo from Harambee stars if they are to have Tanasha back.. 😂😂 #KENTAN pic.twitter.com/cGqJ9AJg7u — Wekesa Felix (@Wekesir_Felix) June 27, 2019

Yes WE lost to Algeria. These are young men who despite being let down by the system they fought their way to the AFCON.



They don't need to be mocked, they don't need our condemnation, they need encouragement. Retweet if you believe we should win #HarambeeStars

💪💪 #KENTAN pic.twitter.com/2lgrAW5ZLC — Kakamega_pundit🇰🇪 (@Kakamega_pundit) June 26, 2019

Mariga encouraging #HarambeeStars to finally wake up against Tanzania in the #AFCON2019 finals. pic.twitter.com/5NMt4SgnIq — Lucy (@Lucy_Leeron) June 27, 2019

All the best captain Musa Mohammed, Paul Were and the entire Harambee Stars team as you face Tanzania later tonight. We are fully behind you #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/4tIeAnBM6M — South B AllStars (@SouthBAllStars) June 27, 2019

We as Kenyans don’t care how the match will end , we may win (89%) or not (11%) but the fact remains that kenya 🇰🇪 will forever be above Tanzania 🇹🇿 on the AFRICAN MAP . go argue with your padlocks. Makufuli . #KENTAN #afcon2019 #HarambeeStars 🇰🇪 ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZFXrBPzh9r — MULAMWAH™ (@mulamwah) June 26, 2019