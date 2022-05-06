Give Sadio Mane a new contract urge Liverpool fans - 'Pay him what he wants'

Liverpool supporters are excited by the prospect of Senegal international Sadio Mane signing a new contract with the Reds, and are urging the club to progress with contract talks.

The 30-year-old will enter into the final year of his current deal next season but it is reported that Liverpool wants to tie him down on fresh terms, having established his status as one of the club’s most important players since he joined them from Southampton in 2016.

Liverpool will offer Sadio Mane a new contract this summer.



The winger does not want to leave Anfield and will ask for around £300k per week to stay, with a new deal likely. [@GraemeBailey] pic.twitter.com/knbxnum7RS — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 5, 2022

That news has left many Liverpool fans hoping Mane signs on the dotted line as quickly as possible.

“From the information given to me, he earns 100k [£100,000] per week,” said @TeixeiraSette. He added: “I really think that for a good part of his career, he was paid less than he was worth. He's a world-class player, no doubt about it, deserves every penny.”

“Of course, Mane deserves 300k [£300,000], £100k is too small for a player of Mane's caliber, he deserves more,” concurred @Leila_1B.

"Pay the guy what he wants," said @wrecka adding, "Does he need the extra money? No, he does not, but we all know he will do good things with it and help his fellow countrymen like he has been doing. Incredible sportsman and human YNWA."

@DeeEi10 enumerated why Mane deserves a pay rise.

"He has already scored more than 100 Premier League goals," he began.

"He scores double figures every season consistently. He won the golden boot once and came ever so close the second time. He has never upgraded his payment unlike some other players. He is among the least paid players," he added.

"No problem for Mane to get that fee, he's been great since going central and looks a new player," replied @BigManno9 as @karpathis agreed with him, "FSG [Fenway Sports Group] need to give him what he wants.

"Should be reasonable as it is his last big pay cheque, and Sadio won’t be spending it on super cars, he’ll be building schools and hospitals in Senegal."

With Mane's team-mate Mohamed Salah yet to agree a new deal, a section of fans want him also tied down to a new deal.

"Salah needs a new contract also," replied @PriesterPhilip.

"Whatever it is, give him and Mo [Mohamed Salah] the same amount. Same length," was @JimtheFourth's response while @subC_YNWA also nodded in the affirmative, "Him and Salah are generational, they must be here."

Mane has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp’s men bid to become the first English side to win four trophies in one season.