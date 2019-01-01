Give credit to Gor Mahia as miserable week ends in bold draw

The Kenyan champions put up a brave fight after weeks of trouble to nick a result that could work in their favour in the return leg

A week before their Caf Confederation Cup play-off contest against Daring Club Motema Pembe, were in disarray.

First, it was team captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango who deliberately elected to stay away from training after doing duty for the Harambee Stars in their friendly defeat by Mozambique.

One of the aforementioned players reportedly threatened to tear up this contract owing to breach of terms, and the players’ absence from training irked coach Steven Polack, who moved quickly to replace them.

Defenders Charles Momanyi and Joachim Oluoch took over the armbands as the team prepared to face in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Another player, Maurice Ojwang, signed from this season, also went AWOL from training, while striker Nicholas Kipkirui allegedly picked a head injury, which according to coach Polack needed some stitches, and he was thus not available to face the Sharks.

The body language of the Gor Mahia players when they took the pitch to take on Sharks at Afraha Stadium was eye-catching, and several observers were quick to suggest that the team's financial concerns were affecting the players.

This situation has been brought about by the abrupt termination of the contract between Gor and sponsors SportPesa, who have since exited the Kenyan market citing a hostile working environment. It was a decision that left Gor with a Sh65 million hole in their budget.

Their performance against Sharks was a disjointed one, as Gor struggled to string passes together and play their normal game.

Gor were stretched to the limit by William Muluya's side, and they required a 93rd-minute goal by Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie to win 1-0 and calm the nerves of the fans, who had already started to walk out of the venue.

It was a result that left coach Polack a worried man heading into their fixture against Motema Pembe. It was a fifth straight win for K’Ogalo in the top flight which kept them at the top of the 18-team table, but they'd be severely tested by the Congolese heavyweights.

Apart from training and preparing the team psychologically for the fixture, Polack was also tasked with the job of making sure that missing players Muguna and Onyango were available and ready for the big day. Three days before the match, Muguna returned to training from his exile, but didn't join the other players as the coach awaited answers about his absence.

Onyango, who represented at the , remained missing until the next day, when he too returned before the first leg in Kasarani.

Attending Gor Mahia training sessions at Camp Toyoyo, one could notice that the players didn't appear to be in the mood to practice, although perhaps this was due to the scale of the task ahead of them.

The Kenyan champions are in dire financial straits, the players and technical bench have not received their salaries for the past three months, and the club's management appears unable to provide players with basic amenities such as water and medication.

In fact, and with a touch of patriotism, credit should go to Gor players for putting up a fight leading to the 1-1 draw against the 12-time Congolese champions considering the adversity they've faced over recent weeks.

The hosts admittedly looked well off the pace against the Kinshasa-based team, as the players appeared unfit and demoralised. For large spells, Gor could barely string three passes together against a seasoned team that appeared to have come to Nairobi to nick the draw.

Forwards Kipkurui and Dickson Ambundo, as well as Muguna, proved to be wasteful in attack. The penalty save aside, goalkeeper David Mapigano was suspect and partly to blame for the goal his team conceded via a free kick.

Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe had scored the opening goal for Gor in the 63rd minute before William Luenzi equalised 10 minutes later. The penalty save was a huge relief for K’Ogalo, as they held on to get the draw which gives them a platform to get a positive result when they face off in the return leg on Sunday.

This was hardly surprising considering the side had barely trained over the past two weeks. Even coach Polack, normally a bubbly chap directing traffic from the touchline, appeared to have run out of gas on the touchline.

Several pundits had predicted a thrashing for Gor Mahia owing to how they had prepared for the match. USM Alger from were the last team to beat Gor Mahia – 2-0 – at the same venue in the Caf to qualify 6-1 on aggregate.

However, while Gor managed to overcome adverse conditions to secure a draw against the Congolese side, the situation for Kenyan football teams appears likely to get worse before it gets better.

AFC , for example, were also ditched by SportPesa and as a result, have yet to pay their staff wages for six months. and Sugar have also admitted to their struggles with the former having awarded two walkovers in the top league. There appears no solution in sight, with the government and corporations yet to volunteer a way forward.

Meanwhile, Gor are somehow expected to travel to Kinshasa for a rematch this weekend.

They may have overcome last week's problems, but Polack and his charges know, that as they enter a new week, a whole new bundle of complications await them.