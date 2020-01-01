Gitau: Middlesbrough FC sign Kenya's full-back on an academic scholarship

The star has previously featured for Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton but has now moved to North Yorkshire

's full-back George Gitau has completed a transfer move to English side FC on an academic scholarship for next summer.

The Championship side confirmed the signing of the youngster in a statement on their official website. Middlesbrough added they signed Gitau after impressing on a trial programme but he will officially make the move in July 2020.

Gitau has had stints with other English sides including , and & Hove Albion before.

“[George] Gitau is our latest scholarship recruit for next summer,” Middlesbrough said as they confirmed the news.

“The Under-16 right-back was previously with Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brighton. Gitau is quick, athletic, and smooth in possession, and he impressed after a trial.

“The youngster will join 12 other young hopefuls next summer on an academic scholarship at Rockliffe.”

Meanwhile, another Kenyan youngster Wilkins Ochieng has signed a professional deal with Belgian top side .

Ochieng has been handed a contract which will see him stick with Club Brugge for the next two and a half years.

“We are glad to be part of this beautiful moment. Congratulations on signing your well-deserved 2.5-year professional contract at Club Brugge [Wilkins] Ochieng!” Ochieng's handlers J&S IFM confirmed on their Twitter handle.

We are glad to be part of this beautiful moment. Congratulations on signing your well deserved 2,5 year professional contract at @ClubBrugge , Wilkins Ochieng! 👏🏼🔝 pic.twitter.com/SxYhRGeHhX — J&S IFM (@JS_IFM) January 23, 2020

The Kenya U17 striker is a product of Club Brugge youth set up and the contract could pave way for him to start featuring for the senior side.

Ochieng was part of Kenya's U17 team which featured in the Union of North African Football Federations U18 tournament which was held in between April 4 and April 11 in 2019 but coach David Ouma did not field him.