‘Giroud would be a good fit for Tottenham’ – Mourinho urged by O’Hara to raid Chelsea for World Cup winner

The former Spurs midfielder believes a France international striker could be a shrewd addition back in north London despite his ties to Arsenal

Olivier Giroud would be “a good fit” for , says Jamie O’Hara, with Jose Mourinho urged to raid the ranks of London rivals for a striker with strong ties to arch-rivals .

Past experience at Emirates Stadium is not considered to be an issue when it comes to Spurs’ search for another frontman.

With the talismanic presence of Harry Kane ruled out through injury, Tottenham need another proven focal point in the final third of the field.

Giroud would fit the bill, as a World Cup winner, with the Frenchman boasting a decent strike rate across his time in English football.

The 33-year-old is also looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window as he struggles for regular game time with his current club.

A switch to Serie A with Inter has been mooted, but O’Hara believes Mourinho should be looking to keep Giroud in the Premier League.

The former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports: “I’m going to throw it out there, I wouldn’t mind seeing Giroud at Tottenham.

“Tottenham are desperate and Tottenham need a striker, they need to get someone in for Harry Kane.

“They don’t want to say it’s going to be second fiddle to Harry Kane… Giroud will come in and he’s a World Cup winner.

“He’s going to give you, the way that we play, the style that we play, with Son, with Moura running off the flanks, I think Giroud would be a good fit.”

O’Hara added on a striker who netted 105 times for Arsenal between 2012 and 2018: “Listen, it’s always an issue and I guess some fans will have an issue with it.

“But if he gets us in the top four and he helps us perform, then why not?

“You’ve got to take away the sort of Arsenal-Tottenham fiasco that surrounds players… of course [you can take that away] because at the end of the day the club is bigger than any player.

“We need to make sure that if that player comes in and he helps gets Tottenham get into the top four, it’s going to be a great move.”