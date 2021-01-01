Giroud unlikely to renew Chelsea contract as he ponders his next move

The 34-year-old Blues striker has made a huge impact at Stamford Bridge but has fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel's arrival

Olivier Giroud is considering his options regarding his next move and is reluctant to renew his Chelsea contract having fallen down the pecking order at the club, Goal can confirm.

The Blues are willing to open discussions over a new deal for the 34-year-old, but it would only be a short-term extension and would require him to agree to a bit-part role.

The Frenchman's current contract expires in the summer and despite there being several clubs having started to make contact over signing him, Giroud has not yet decided where he wants to go next.

What's Giroud's status under Tuchel?

The World Cup winner has only started three league games under Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, and hasn't featured in the starting XI at all since the FA Cup win over Sheffield United back in March.

This is despite him scoring a crucial away goal in the win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with some of his team-mates having struggled to find the net despite having played far more regularly.

The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are, however, considered to have contributed to a winning team despite their lack of goals, with the Blues having lost just twice in Tuchel's first 22 games.

Similar to Giroud's situation, Tammy Abraham has also struggled for minutes under Tuchel, although he was used as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on April 24.

What next for Giroud?

Giroud previously attracted interest from Juventus in the winter transfer window, while Inter came calling in January 2020.

And it would appear there will still be plenty of teams interested in signing the experienced target man in the summer, especially given that transfer movement will likely be restricted due to the financial implications relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giroud has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Blues this season and has been praised by Tuchel, and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, for his professionalism behind the scenes.

The forward will likely remain France's starting striker at the European Championship regardless of his diminished status in west London which, should he have failed to find a new club by then, will put him in the shop window.

