'Giroud is tempting' - Nice sporting director admits interest in Chelsea striker

The forward has admitted frustration with his situation at Stamford Bridge and the Ligue 1 side are interested in providing him an escape route

Nice sporting director Gilles Grimandi has admitted the prospect of signing Olivier Giroud would be tempting, but is uncertain if a move is possible.

Giroud has been important in the ’s run to the semi-finals, where he’s scored 10 goals in 11 appearances, becoming only the third player in the competition’s history to hit double-digit goals.

However, the striker has been unable to parlay that into a larger role in the Premier League, where he has started just seven contests as Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain have been preferred by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri to lead the line.

Though Sarri defended Giroud’s usage this year, the striker has voiced frustration with his role this term.

While the club is thought to be likely to trigger their one-year option on his contract, which would otherwise expire this summer, Giroud’s future is far from certain.

Several clubs have been linked to the international, and earlier this week, Nice president Gauthier Ganaye suggested a move for Giroud would be possible.

And now his new sporting director has echoed those statements, with Grimandi admitting he is tempted to reunite with the striker in the south of France.

"It's tempting of course,” Grimandi told l’Equipe. “I know Olivier very well. I was the one who made him come from to .

“He offers guarantees in terms of efficiency. We like his profile. But he's in another planet. He's unreachable.”

Ganaye suggested Giroud’s salary could throw up a potential road block, but Grimandi believes the forward may look beyond financial compensation as he eyes the next stop in his career.

“He will choose his next destination in regard to a lot of things,” Grimandi added. “Not necessarily dictated by money. It will all depend on how he sets his priorities."

Giroud has scored two goals in the Premier League this year in addition to his 10 Europa League strikes.