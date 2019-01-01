NorthEast United’s Girik Khosla on trial at Mohun Bagan

The former Minerva Punjab striker wishes to join Mohun Bagan this season after being released by NorthEast United FC…

striker Girik Khosla is currently undergoing trial at , Goal has learnt. The former player is likely to leave the (ISL) side and join the Mariners if he manages to impress Bagan coach Antonio (Kibu) Vicuna.

Khosla, a former Mumbai FC youth product, had joined Minerva Punjab in the 2016-17 season. He had spent two seasons at the Ranjit Bajaj-owned club and was a member of their 2017-18 -winning side, scoring a goal in 12 appearances.

His impressive show for the Warriors grabbed the Highlanders’ attention and was roped in by the ISL club for the 2018-19 season.

Khosla appeared in just one match as a substitute under Dutchman Eelco Schattorie last season in the ISL. His unimpressive show has prompted NorthEast United to offload the player this season.

Mohun Bagan already have a few quality names in their attack this season. They have signed Spanish striker Salvador Perez Martinez, former and forward VP Suhair and retained Azharuddin Mallick.

Khosla has to give his best in the trial and try to impress Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna in order to stand a chance of joining the Kolkata giants this season.

Britto to be released

Mohun Bagan are set to release Malayali winger PM Britto this season. Britto had joined Bagan last season from and was an important member of coach Sankarlal Chakraborty's squad. He had appeared in several Calcutta Football League (CFL) and I-League matches.

Britto is employed with the Indian Navy and the club has had trouble dealing with his employers, which has led to the decision to release the player.