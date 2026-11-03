De Kuip trap! Van Bronckhorst vows to exploit battered Inter in front of wild home fans

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Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his side can exploit weaknesses in a battered Inter side during Tuesday's Champions League tie at De Kuip. Van Bronckhorst expressed full confidence in his squad's ability to break down elite opposition.

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Feyenoord prepare to host Inter in high-scoring European run

Feyenoord host Inter at De Kuip on Tuesday evening aiming to claim another major Champions League scalp. Gio van Bronckhorst's side have produced entertainingly unpredictable results in Europe, including a 3-2 home victory over Como following a heavy loss to Barcelona.

The Dutch outfit enter the fixture winless in their last three matches across all competitions.

However, Van Bronckhorst remains confident that home advantage will inspire his players.

Van Bronckhorst analyzes Inter strengths and weaknesses

Speaking ahead of the clash, Van Bronckhorst acknowledged Inter's pedigree while identifying potential tactical openings. "Maybe they are a bit battered, but still with a lot of quality and experience. They know exactly how to play in which phase," Van Bronckhorst explained.

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"They are not afraid to play in a low block and then go into the transition. They have a lot of solid ball players, two good strikers... It's a very complete team."

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"Every team has weaknesses. Some teams not so much, but there are opportunities for us tomorrow," the Feyenoord boss added.

Read notes transformation since previous Inter meeting

Feyenoord defender Givairo Read noted that Tuesday's match will bear little resemblance to their round-of-16 tie in 2025. "It was a great experience... But we had a hard time," Read reflected. "That was a completely different match. Then we also had a completely different team. Only Hadj Moussa and I were there."

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Van Bronckhorst reinforced the squad's belief: "Especially at home, we go for the win every game."

"You can still taste the energy and confidence. I see that in training and hopefully tomorrow too," he stated.

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High-stakes European night awaits at De Kuip

Feyenoord aim to harness the energy of their home crowd to secure three valuable points in the Champions League group phase.

Van Bronckhorst expects his side to remain patient when attacking low defensive blocks.

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Kick-off at De Kuip is set for Tuesday evening.