'We will be opponents!' – Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini sends warning to clubmate Charles De Ketelaere

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Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini has insisted that fatigue will not be an excuse when the Azzurri face Belgium in Brussels. The Atalanta centre-back is relishing the prospect of locking horns with his club team-mate Charles De Ketelaere in a decisive Nations League showdown.

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Scalvini dismisses fatigue excuses ahead of Brussels showdown

Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini has shrugged off fixture congestion as the Azzurri prepare for their decisive UEFA Nations League Group 1 fixture against Belgium in Brussels. Coming off the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over France, Roberto Mancini's side are determined to finish the group stage on a high note and secure top spot.

Despite having limited recovery time between matches, Scalvini made it clear that exhaustion is never a valid excuse at the highest level of international football.

The Atalanta youngster is expected to feature heavily as Italy look to stifle Belgium's star-studded attack.

Scalvini embraces fierce pitch rivalry with De Ketelaere

One of the most fascinating subplots of Sunday's encounter at the Koning Boudewijnstadion will be the direct duel between Scalvini and his Atalanta club team-mate, Charles De Ketelaere.

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"Charles is a great player, a somewhat atypical forward because he is good at shielding the ball, but he is also good at dribbling and attacking spaces," Scalvini said of his club colleague.

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Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA

"Plus, he is a great person, we have a wonderful bond, but tomorrow we will be opponents. Each of us will do our utmost to take home the three points. This can be a match that gives us extra conviction, it is very important and we care a lot about this competition."

Brushing off physical toll to chase consistency

Addressing the physical demands placed on modern players during intense international windows, Scalvini emphasised that mental belief and proper recovery remain paramount.

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"The first leg was not a positive match for the result, but even in Rome in the second half we did good things," Scalvini recalled, referencing their opening defeat to Belgium. "We believed in it, conviction is the most important thing and tomorrow we will play the match to the maximum with the right attitude."

Reiterating his stance on squad fatigue, the central defender added: "Once a match is over, you have to recover your energy and prepare for the next one to the maximum. We had few days to rest, but this is not an excuse and that's it. Tomorrow we will try to do our best."

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Azzurri eye momentum heading toward major tournaments

For Scalvini and his defensive colleagues, keeping a clean sheet against a technically gifted Belgian side will provide invaluable confidence as Italy look ahead to future international cycles.

With the Azzurri holding a slight advantage at the top of Group 1, a professional performance in Brussels will cement their status among Europe's elite.

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Scalvini and his team-mates are fully focused on delivering a disciplined display to cap off a successful group campaign.