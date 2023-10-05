Gio Reyna has been called into the U.S. men's national team's squad to face Germany and Ghana as the Borussia Dortmund midfielder returns to the team.

Reyna back in the squad

Pulisic, Balogun, McKennie all involved

USMNT to face Germany and Ghana

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna had missed September camp due to injury and recently returned to the bench for Dortmund. He is, however, yet to play for the German giants this season, having been an unused substitute in each match since his return to the squad.

Mainstays Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun have also been named in the squad by Gregg Berhalter after strong starts to their European seasons, while newer faces Kevin Paredes and Kristoffer Lund retain their spots. The lone newcomer is Lennard Maloney, the 23-year-old midfielder from Heidenheim.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The matches against Germany and Ghana will be key for the USMNT on their road towards the Copa America next summer. The U.S. defeated Uzbekistan and Oman handily last window, but the October friendlies will present the U.S. with a chance to play two high-level opponents on the runup to next summer's tournament against South America's elite.

SQUAD IN FULL:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Juventus)

WHAT THEY SAID?: “In line with our long-term strategic approach towards 2026, we have a great opportunity to play against two world-class opponents and continue to progress our group of players,” Berhalter said. “We are focused on selecting strong rosters and maintaining continuity as much as possible, and this is another important building block.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After players finish up with their clubs this weekend, they'll head to the U.S. for the two friendlies. The U.S. will face Germany on October 14 in East Hartford, CT before taking on Ghana three days later in Nashville.