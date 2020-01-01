Gilmour vows to fight for Chelsea place as he nears return from knee injury

The teenage midfielder is eager to get back on the pitch after a frustrating spell on the sidelines

Billy Gilmour has given an update on his recovery from injury while vowing to fight for a place in Frank Lampard's squad.

Gilmour enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20, having made his way through the club's youth ranks after arriving from in 2017.

Lampard thrust the 18-year-old onto the senior stage, and he put in man of the match displays against and prior to the coronavirus lockdown in March, adapting to the pace and intensity of top-flight football with ease.

Gilmour made his 11th and final appearance of the season during a 3-2 win over on July 7, but had to be withdrawn early after suffering a serious knee injury.

The international was forced to undergo an extensive rehabilitation programme and has been unavailable for selection at the start of the new campaign, but there finally appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel for the young playmaker.

He returned to training with the rest of the first-team squad earlier this month, and could be in line to make his return to action when Chelsea take in a trip to Newcastle on November 21.

Gilmour was also called up to Scotland's Under-21 squad for the latest round of international fixtures, and told reporters of the progress he is making ahead of a European Championship qualifier against Thursday: "It wasn’t the best timing but the recovery has been going well.

"It’s amazing to be back with the squad. I’ve been out for a long time so I can’t wait to get back and try to help the team qualify. For us, it’s been a long time since an Under-21 team has qualified but we have two games where we have a really good chance of making some history."

Gilmour will look to force his way back into Lampard's plans when he returns to Chelsea next week, but acknowledges the fact there is now increased competition for places at the Bridge following a major summer overhaul.

"I’m enjoying it. It’s a great experience and great for my development to play with these world-class players. There’s so many trophies in there and I’m learning every day," he added.

"It’s nice to get recognised for the good stuff. I’m going to keep working hard and continuing my form once I’m back from my injury.

"It’s going to be a hard team to get into but hopefully, I’ll get more game time and experience."