Gilberto Silva wants to see 'amazing' Casemiro and Fred rekindle Brazil connection at Man Utd

Gilberto Silva wants to see Brazilian duo Casemiro and Fred rekindle their link-up at international level with Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in a £70 million ($78m) deal this summer, linking up with international teammate Fred. Brazilian legend Gilberto Silva said he wants to see the two of them play together more regularly at club level.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking exclusively to GOAL Gilberto Silva said: "He [Casemiro] can contribute a lot. He's got quality. What he's achieved in the last few years of his career, it's amazing. Coming here, of course it's a new challenge. But he knows the route that brought him to success. I really want to see him as he has done in the national team with Fred. I hope the combination will be great. If both of them play like they do in the national team with Man Utd [they'll do well]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian duo have played together 21 times at international level, winning 19 of the games, losing one and drawing one. United fans will be hoping they can find this connection and help continue their winning streak in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO & FRED? The pair will be hoping, though likely not expecting, to start in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Gilberto Silva were speaking at the premiere of 'Brazil 2002: The Real Story' a documentary produced by Entourage Sport & Entertainment and Collective Media, available on Sky Documentaries from the 13 November.