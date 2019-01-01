Gilbert Selebwa warns AFC Leopards they will not return to KPL if they get relegated!

Ingwe have lost the last three games, conceding seven goals in the process

AFC Leopards have been told to do everything humanly possible to avoid being relegated to the National Super League.

Gilbert Selebwa believes that it will be an uphill task for Ingwe to climb back to the Kenyan Premier League if they drop to the NSL.

AFC Leopards are currently 15th, just a place above the relegation zone and they might drop further down should they lose the weekend game against Gor Mahia.

Selebwa, who was AFC Leopards head coach last time they played in the lower division, has challenged the club fans to work together and help the team survive.

"Your team needs you now more than ever. It wasn't easy playing in the Nationwide League. It will not be easy coming back. Be part of the solution.”

He added: “You can't fight a brother who is down on his knees. Who loses in this fight? Is there something you as an individual do proactively to aid in arresting the situation?.

"Hold your brother's hand today and remind him tomorrow what he could have done better. Don't scold him; don't run away from the real problem like some of you have done."

Selebwa, who is currently with the NSL side Shabana FC, hinted that AFC Leopards' problem could be internal and further advised the club to 'weed out' those, who are standing on the path of the success.