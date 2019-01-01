Selebwa keen on touchline return after Shabana exit

The former Ingwe tactician is ready for a new club after ditching the second-tier side

Former Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa is confident of making a return to the touchline soon.

The tactician quit his job at the Glamour Boys this week following unpaid salaries stretching back to last season.

The former AFC coach is now keen on getting back on the pitch with any team interested in his services.

"I am a qualified coach, with the ability to handle any top side in the country," Selebwa told Goal on Friday.

"If I get an offer from any team playing in either the Kenyan Premier League ( ) or National Super League (NSL), I will gladly take it. Shabana is in my heart, but we had to part ways amicably due to financial constraints. I am ready for either NSL or KPL at any given time."

Selebwa had earlier told Goal that he had given his former employers an option of paying him half the amount he was owed but they were not ready to do so.

“I have persevered enough working for four months without salary, no one can work like that, I think I tried to be patient because they owe me Sh450, 000 but now I cannot work anymore," he added.

They [Shabana] owe me four months’ salary and with October almost coming to an end it will be five months.

“I had given them an option, to pay me two months in full and then I will forfeit the remaining two but they keep telling me they don’t have money and I should wait."



Shabana are aiming at getting promoted to the top tier by the end of the season.