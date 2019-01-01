Gilbert Selebwa hints at high-level arrivals at Shabana after 11 released

The National Super League side hopes to sign other players who will help them participate in the upcoming season following the mass exodus

Shabana FC head coach Gilbert Selebwa has confirmed the club have parted ways with 11 players.

The said players have been on strike for almost three weeks and the NSL outfit has decided to replace them.

Assistant coach Andrew Kanuli and fitness trainer Andrew Ongwae are also part of the personnel to be released by the Kisii-based side.

"The players failed to turn up for the last three season games and were also not part of the numerous training sessions the team had. So the management took it as a disciplinary issue and decided not to extend contracts of the said players," Selebwa told Goal.

"The players protested because of delay in April's salary but the management had promised to settle them when they decided not to join the rest in training and for matches. Losing 11 players means almost the whole team is gone but we are confident to land good players too."

Shabana will host trials to recruit potential replacements from July 1-3 at Gusii Stadium, but Selebwa has also hinted that there could be high-level arrivals before the 2019/20 season starts.

"We are in the process of negotiating with players we want to sign and I am glad that experienced players have shown the interest in joining Shabana. Some of them are even willing to leave their clubs and join us but I can not reveal their identities now," he added.

"You know Shabana is a community team that has a huge following and many players would want to join the club because of its history too."

The former AFC team manager also talked of the importance of having players who trust the coaching staff.

"Mostly, players play for coaches not teams and that is only the best way to grow a team. The interested players want to join because of the coaching staff we have and how we usually train," he concluded.