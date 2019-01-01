Gilbert Selebwa blames poor officiating for Shabana lose to Wazito

Shabana has so far accumulated a total of 13 points from six games

Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa has blamed poor officiating in his side’s 1-0 defeat in the hands of Wazito.

Prior to the match, the Glamour Boys had gone five games without a loss but Zachary Gathu ensured that run comes to an end with his strike at Gusii Stadium.

But the former AFC Leopards Technical Director claims that the game was not properly managed.

"Refereeing was questionable, we were denied three clear penalties by the referee; well I could not explain it but everyone was surprised. There were also so many stoppages as Wazito players kept on falling to the ground writhing in dubious pain. But we are also to blame; we created numerous scoring opportunities but ended up wasting them.

"Our main focus is on Wazito this weekend, we want to ensure that we get something from the match, it will be tough though."

