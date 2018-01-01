Giant slayers Bandari pick a second win with a victory against Sofapaka

Western Stima shocked Tusker with a solitary goal in Kisumu while KCB suffered a second successive defeat

Bandari made yet another huge statement with an identical 2-1 win over former Kenyan Premier League champions-Sofapaka on Sunday.

Having beaten reigning champions Gor Mahia by a similar scoreline in the opening game last weekend, Bandari, the giant slayers made yet another statement of intent even as Bernard Mwalala’s star continues to shine even brighter from the Coast.

If a top two finish last season was a fluke, any serious competitor should peep into Mwalala notebooks to try and stop the former Nzoia Sugar tactician.

Bandari came from a goal down to pick a win away even after they found themselves trailing as soon as the first minute. Aswani gave Batoto Ba Mungu the opening goal in the first minute of the game after he fired past Faruk Shikhalo.

But a superb second-half performance that was punctuated by a goal from Yema Mwana and substitute Wycliffe Ochomo handed Melis Medo his first league defeat at the Kenyatta Stadium.

Article continues below

Fred Nkata set Mwana who slotted past Robert Aimo, signed from Mount Kenya United in the current transfer season. But Ochomo put the final nail in Sofapaka’s coffin with a simple tap-in in the 7th minute to hand Bandari a second successive victory.

Elsewhere, Ulinzi Stars made amends from their opening lose with a 3-1 thumping over KCB. This is the second successive lose for the bankers who also went down in their opening game.

Western Stima shocked Tusker with a solitary goal in Kisumu. The Brewers have only one point to show for after drawing 1-1 with Sony Sugar in the opening fixture.