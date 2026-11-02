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Mohamed Saeed

Gianni Infantino under pressure as FIFA agrees to release secret documents following UEFA ultimatum

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Gianni Infantino is facing one of the most significant challenges to his leadership as FIFA has finally bowed to pressure from UEFA to release sensitive internal documents. The move follows an intense standoff regarding the collapsed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project, which sought to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

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UEFA demands transparency on World Cup sell-off

The walls appear to be closing in on FIFA president as the global governing body has officially agreed to open its books to council members. This dramatic shift comes in direct response to an ultimatum issued by UEFA, which had demanded full disclosure regarding the aborted plan to involve private investors in the World Cup.

The European body had set a firm deadline of November 2 for FIFA to provide clarity on its governance and the decision-making processes that led to the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

Infantino had previously issued a formal apology for the failed scheme during a recent council meeting, but his refusal to provide a detailed explanation at the time left many member associations dissatisfied. Instead of an open forum, the president had requested that all inquiries be submitted in writing. However, the pressure from Nyon became impossible to ignore, leading to a late-night intervention from the FIFA hierarchy to avoid a total breakdown in relations between the two most powerful organisations in world football.

Strict conditions for document review in Zurich

In a letter sent just hours before the UEFA-imposed deadline, FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom informed council members that the requested paperwork would be made available for scrutiny. However, the offer comes with significant strings attached, as the documents will not be distributed digitally. Instead, officials must travel to FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich to view the files in person under strict confidentiality protocols. Members have been given a two-week window to register their interest in reviewing the material, according to reports from BBC Sport.

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FIFA maintains that these restrictive measures are necessary to uphold legal obligations and protect sensitive information. Internal sources suggest that the governing body found UEFA’s demand to answer over 100 questions within a fortnight to be "unfeasible," citing their heavy workload in organising youth tournaments and preparing for an upcoming extraordinary congress. Furthermore, FIFA’s legal team has reportedly advised caution due to ongoing litigation in the United States, where UEFA has sought the disclosure of evidence that could potentially lead to criminal complaints in Switzerland.

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Broader governance concerns and election pressure

The dispute over the FFE project is only one aspect of a wider dissatisfaction with Infantino’s current administration. UEFA’s strongly worded letter highlighted a range of grievances, including the controversial decision to award the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump and the handling of Folarin Balogun's suspension.

\The letter stated: "The withdrawal of FFE, the acknowledgement of mistakes and the announcement of 'potential governance reforms' do not answer how the relevant decisions were taken or why the FIFA Council was not involved at the appropriate stage."

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This push for transparency arrives at a critical juncture for Infantino, who is eyeing re-election next year. The November 18 deadline for rival candidates to declare their intentions is fast approaching, and UEFA’s aggressive stance is widely seen as an attempt to weaken the incumbent's position.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.