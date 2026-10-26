'Unfortunate' - Gian Piero Gasperini reacts to Massimiliano Allegri's furious tunnel outburst following Roma's 3-3 draw with Napoli

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Gian Piero Gasperini has shared his thoughts on the fallout from Roma's dramatic 3-3 draw with Napoli, specifically addressing the reports surrounding Massimiliano Allegri. The Giallorossi boss also expressed hope over his squad depth as he prepares for Tuesday's Serie A clash against Cagliari.

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Gasperini questions tunnel reports

The aftermath of Roma's frantic 3-3 draw against Napoli has been dominated by the conduct of opposition manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Napoli head coach was dismissed during the closing stages of the match following Leonardo Balerdi's late equaliser and has subsequently been handed a two-match touchline ban. Reports surfaced shortly after the final whistle suggesting that Allegri had continued his protestations in the tunnel area, allegedly making pointed comments regarding Roma's qualification for the Champions League last season.

As reported by TuttoMercatoWeb, Gasperini remained composed when directly responding to claims that Allegri had shouted about Roma being gifted a European spot. He told reporters: 'I didn't hear them, you reported them. The numbers are the sum of everything that we did last year. I didn't read any comments about that, which was certainly unfortunate.'

Dybala boost for Cagliari clash

Away from the disciplinary drama, Gasperini provided a positive update regarding the fitness of star forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine playmaker, who has made eight appearances across all competitions this season with four assists, has missed Roma's last three matches due to calf problems.

'In terms of recovery, the only one that might be possible is Dybala, we'll try things out this afternoon to see if we can have him with us on the bench,' Gasperini explained to the gathered media. 'That in itself would be a positive. I have a lot of confidence.' The manager is also weighing up whether to rotate other areas of his starting eleven, including potential checks on Manu Kone and Mile Svilar, as the quick turnaround between matches demands careful physical management.

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Tactical rotations and squad depth

Following their recent draw, Roma raised their tally to 18 points, moving into third place in the Serie A standings and sitting four points behind leaders Inter. With the Cagliari game fast approaching, Gasperini faces a selection headache common for teams competing at the top end of the table.

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Addressing his selection process, the Roma coach added: 'In terms of rotations, today is our first training session and it's already the eve of the game, so I'll have to decide today. Probably yes, but we'll see based on our assessment of the opponent. We have a squad that is capable of rotating well.'

Building on an unbeaten streak

Roma currently find themselves in a rich vein of form, having navigated their last 15 Serie A matches without suffering a single defeat. This impressive run stretches all the way back to early April, representing one of the most consistent periods in the club's recent history. Gasperini credited this stability to the culture within the dressing room and the support from the club hierarchy, which encourages his players to take risks and play on the front foot.

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'We have continuity and we have to move forwards,' the manager concluded. 'Our goal is to continue improving and there's never a limit. We've been able to repeat the things we want to do on the pitch which is bringing us results over time. We continue to go about matches in the same way. Our squad is growing and we have a club that pushes us to be proactive and courageous.'