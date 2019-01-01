Ghoulam dropped from Napoli squad for RB Salzburg clash

The Algeria defender did not travel with the Italian outfit for Wednesday’s Champions League match in Austria

Faouzi Ghoulam has been dropped from ’s squad that will face in matchday three.

Reports claim Ghoulam was dropped from Carlo Ancelotti's selection because of his poor performances in training.

The 28-year-old was also an unused substitute in Napoli's 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Although he has played in five matches this term, Ghoulam is yet to make an appearance in elite European competition this season.

Article continues below

The left-back is expected to continue personal training in Naples ahead of the team's arrival and their next Serie A fixture against on Sunday.

Ghoulam faces the same fate on the international scene to prove his top fitness because he was dropped from 's last three international outings (against Benin, DR Congo and ). He also missed their triumph at the 2019 .

In his absence, Napoli who sit at the summit of Group E with four points after two games, will be looking to grab their second win in the Champions League when they lock horns against their hosts at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.