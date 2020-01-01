‘Ghost’ Mulee picks Harambee Stars assistant coaches ahead of Comoros clash

The former Tusker tactician has named his technical bench of three extra coaches in readiness for the upcoming Afcon battle

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has named Twahir Muhiddin, Ken Odhiambo, and William Muluya as part of his backroom staff.

Meanwhile, Haggai Azande has also been named as the goalkeeper trainer replacing Lawrence Webo.

While appointing ‘Ghost’ to handle the national team on a three-year deal after the sacking of Francis Kimanzi, Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they had given him a free hand to pick his backroom staff.

“It is upon him to give us the names he wants to work with,” Mwendwa told Goal after the appointment. “We don’t want to choose for him which coaches he can work with, we have given him time until Tuesday to give us names and that is what we will go with.”

On Tuesday, ‘Ghost’ confirmed he had settled for the experienced Muhiddin, who currently works as the technical for FKF Premier League side FC, Odhiambo, who handles the same side, and Muluya of to assist him.

“This is an experienced bench which is also abreast with modern football,” ‘Ghost’ told Goal after naming the new technical team. “We needed some international experience and it is the reason I have settled for the three coaches.”

The 52-year-old Mulee, who was the last local coach to take Kenya to the 2004 finals in Tunis, , is set to start training the squad of 40 players which he named three days ago as they prepare to face Comoros in a double-header set for November.

Among the professional players in the squad include goalkeeper Arnol Origi, captain Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, and striker Michael Olunga, both of who missed the international Fifa friendly against Zambia a week ago.

The first match against Comoros will be played at Kasarani on November 11, while the second has been slated for November 15, away. Kenya is second in Group G of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers with two points, off identical 1-1 draws with Togo and .

Provisional Squad; Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya ( , Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Defenders; Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Mike Kibwage ( , Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya).

Midfielders; Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC , Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olaka (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards; Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Reserves; Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).