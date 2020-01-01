‘We have strikers who can step in’ – ‘Ghost’ Mulee on Kenya missing Olunga vs Comoros

The Harambee Stars tactician is not worried about missing his key striker against the island nation in the Afcon clash on Wednesday

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has maintained he is not troubled by the absence of lead striker Michael Olunga as they face Comoros in an match on Wednesday.

The -based striker is among the professional players who were summoned for the double-header against the island nation but will not be able to come because of the Covid-19 situation in his country.

Olunga, who is currently topping the goal scorers chart in J1-League for Kashiwa Resyol, has been ordered to go for self-isolation after three players and their coach tested positive for Covid-19.

Mulee, who will be handling the national team for the first time since his appointment to replace Francis Kimanzi, has now told Goal he knew Olunga’s absence for the past two weeks hence the reason he is not worried about his absence.

“We knew almost two weeks ago that Olunga will not come for the qualifier against Comoros, it was very obvious because of the Covid-19 situation in the country [where he plays football] and what happened to his club three days ago,” Mulee told Goal on Tuesday.

“As Kenyans, we have a way of doing things and I think we have other strikers [in the squad] who can take the mantle and do the job well, we cannot cry over spilled milk, we have to work with the players we have and I know they will step in a do the job.”

On captain Victor Wanyama arriving in camp a day to the crucial match, Mulee said: “It is worrying because he will only train with the team for only one session, but we are happy because he understands the situation of playing on such a big stage and I know he will step up if given the chance.”

Mulee has further revealed the reason he will use more foreign-based players in his squad to face Comoros.

“I will use more professionals because they have been involved in matches unlike our local players who have missed matches since last six months since the league was ended prematurely owing to the Covid-19,” Mulee continued.

On what he wants to achieve from the fixture, Mulee said: “It is a very good fixture at home, we plan to win all our remaining home matches, and it is a very important game for Kenya.

“We want to get something positive from the game. We want to fight all 90 minutes and don't give up. We don't have any injuries apart from Olunga, all the players are in camp are fit and ready to do the job.”

The last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners with the return leg ending 2-2 after goals from Victor Wanyama and Clifford Miheso.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against and the same scoreline against Togo.