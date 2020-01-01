'Ghost' Mulee names provisional Harambee Stars squad for Comoros tie

Kenya will host the first leg at Kasarani on November 11 with the second leg coming in four days later away

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has named his provisional squad for the qualifying doubleheader against Comoros.

Among those who have been given a chance to prove their worth is goalkeeper Brian Bwire of and 's Robert Mboya, who will be competing for the number one spot with HIFK's Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno of Zesco United, and ' Timothy Odhiambo.

Kariobangi Sharks' Daniel Sakari has been considered in defence, along with Andrew Juma and Mike Kibwage, who turn out for and FC, respectively. David Owino of Zesco United has been given a lifeline as well to prove his worth to the national team.

Ismael Gonzalez makes a return to the national team, so does Tusker FC's Boniface Muchiri. Others who have been given a chance in midfield include Peter Thion'go, who has recently signed for AFC , Elly Asieche, and little known Mathew Olake.

Local-based players will report to camp on October 28 with the foreign-based players expected to report on November 2. Only 20 players will be included in the final squad to play Comoros.

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, ), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah ( , Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)